Generative AI Solutions in Healthcare

Generative AI solutions are set to revolutionize the healthcare industry by addressing various high-touch areas and improving business outcomes for healthcare organizations. Cognizant, in partnership with Google Cloud, is leveraging generative AI technology to develop large language model (LLM) solutions specifically designed for healthcare.

The initial focus of this program will be on transforming administrative processes such as appeals and grievances, as well as member and patient engagement. By utilizing Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform and leveraging Cognizant’s AI domain expertise and extensive knowledge of the healthcare industry, these solutions aim to optimize costs, drive business efficiencies, and enhance overall user experience.

Healthcare administrative tasks are known for their complexity, often requiring human experts to interpret and manage information across various stakeholders. LLMs simplify these processes, resulting in reduced manual workloads, improved accuracy, and lower costs. For example, LLMs can automate the conversion of legal contracts into clear payment rules, freeing up payment specialists to focus on accuracy and delivering consistent outcomes more efficiently.

Google Cloud’s generative AI capabilities are enabling healthcare organizations to redefine their operations and achieve new standards of efficiency. This expanded partnership between Cognizant and Google Cloud offers healthcare customers a wide range of technologies to facilitate their transformation journey.

Both Cognizant and Google Cloud prioritize privacy and security. Cognizant follows responsible AI principles, while Google Cloud adheres to responsible AI approaches, data governance, and privacy standards. Data access and usage are protected through Google Cloud’s reliable infrastructure and secure data storage, ensuring compliance with HIPAA regulations and enabling customers to maintain their own security controls and processes.

As a Global Systems Integrator partner for Google Cloud, Cognizant is dedicated to helping clients modernize their businesses. With a team of Google-certified architects and engineers, Cognizant holds multiple partner specializations and expertise credentials on Google Cloud. The company’s commitment to innovation is demonstrated through its Luminary Sponsorship for the 2023 Google Cloud Next conference.

In conclusion, generative AI solutions powered by Google Cloud and Cognizant are poised to reshape the healthcare industry. Through their joint efforts, these organizations aim to deliver unified experiences, drive cost optimization, and improve business outcomes for healthcare clients.