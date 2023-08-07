CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Cognizant Aims to Lead in Cognitive and Generative AI with Over 100 Early Engagements

Vicky Stavropoulou

Aug 7, 2023
Cognizant has announced that it has secured more than 100 active early client engagements focused on cognitive and generative AI. The New Jersey-based firm is aiming to become a market leader in this technology and has already generated over 3,000 ideas in the generative AI domain. According to an internal note from CEO Ravi Kumar S, the company has “hundreds” of projects utilizing AI services within the context of IT services delivery.

Cognizant is developing generative AI offerings in collaboration with its partners for industry-specific solutions, cross-industry use cases, and productivity enablement. Some of the themes include transforming code processes, improving customer and employee experience, product innovations, software and coding, and knowledge management.

In addition, Cognizant recently announced that it will invest $1 billion over the next three years to build generative AI capabilities. The company also revealed an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to create a healthcare large language model (LLM) solution. This collaboration aims to simplify and improve the accuracy of complex healthcare administrative tasks and strengthen business outcomes for healthcare organizations.

Despite a 19% decline in net profit in the second quarter, Cognizant reaffirmed its full-year guidance, projecting a decline of 1% to a revenue growth of 1% in constant currency. The company’s strong deal bookings have contributed to this optimistic outlook.

Overall, Cognizant’s focus on cognitive and generative AI, along with its strategic partnerships, positions it well to lead in this rapidly evolving field.

