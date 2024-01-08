Coastal Cities Facing Dual Threat of Sinking Ground and Rising Sea Levels

As the consequences of climate change become more severe, coastal cities around the world are bracing themselves for the impact. While rising sea levels have received much attention, a recent study reveals that many of these cities are also facing another significant challenge – the sinking of the ground beneath them.

Satellite imagery has highlighted the alarming rate at which some major cities such as New York, Baltimore, and Norfolk are experiencing subsidence. According to the study published in the journal PNAS Nexus, these cities are witnessing ground sinking at rates between 1 and 2 mm per year.

The sinking ground poses a substantial risk to buildings and infrastructure, as well as the millions of people who reside in these areas. Professor Manoochehr Shirzaei from Virginia Tech described the situation as alarming, particularly in densely populated areas where infrastructure maintenance has often been overlooked.

Interestingly, the sinking ground is occurring at a faster pace than the rise in sea levels along certain sections of the Atlantic coast. This finding underscores the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to address both issues simultaneously.

Comparing satellite imagery over the course of several years has provided scientists with a clear picture of the extent and speed at which the ground is sinking. This information serves as a wake-up call for coastal cities to prioritize infrastructure resilience and maintenance efforts in the face of climate change.

Coastal cities have already experienced the devastating consequences of climate-related events such as Superstorm Sandy. With sinking ground now added to the list of challenges, cities must take immediate action to adapt and protect their residents and infrastructure from the multiple threats they face.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is subsidence?

Subsidence refers to the sinking of the ground caused by underground material movement. It can occur due to various factors such as the extraction of groundwater or oil, geological processes, and the compaction of soil.

How is ground sinking measured?

Ground sinking is often measured using techniques such as satellite imagery, surveying, and remote sensing. By comparing ground elevation data over time, scientists can determine the rate and extent of subsidence in a particular area.

What are the implications of sinking ground for coastal cities?

The sinking of the ground exacerbates the risks and challenges faced by coastal cities. In combination with rising sea levels, sinking ground increases the vulnerability of buildings and infrastructure to flooding and erosion. It also poses a threat to the safety and livelihoods of the millions of people living in these areas.

What actions can coastal cities take to address sinking ground and rising sea levels?

Coastal cities must develop comprehensive strategies to address both sinking ground and rising sea levels. This may involve implementing measures such as improved infrastructure maintenance, coastal protection systems, and urban planning that accounts for future sea-level rise and subsidence. Collaboration between government entities, scientific institutions, and local communities is crucial in developing and implementing effective adaptation and mitigation measures.

