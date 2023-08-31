Prompt2Model: A General-Purpose Approach for Rapidly Building NLP Systems

A research team from Carnegie Mellon University and Tsinghua University has introduced Prompt2Model, a general-purpose approach for rapidly building natural language processing (NLP) systems using the prompting technique. This approach allows for the specification of system behavior through natural language instructions, resulting in a deployable special purpose model.

Prompt2Model serves as a tool for quickly building small and competent NLP systems. It can produce task-specific models that outperform large language models (LLMs) in just a few hours, without the need for manual data annotation or architecture design. Additionally, Prompt2Model can be used as a testbed for end-to-end, prompt-based model training. Its extensible design enables the exploration of new techniques in model distillation, dataset generation, synthetic evaluation, dataset retrieval, and model retrieval.

The Prompt2Model framework automates the core machine learning development pipeline, including data collection, model training, evaluation, and deployment. It utilizes dataset retrieval and LLM-based dataset generation to obtain the necessary labeled datasets. Pretrained models are then fine-tuned on these datasets, and the trained models are evaluated on test datasets. Additionally, the framework offers the option to create a web user interface for model interaction.

The framework is designed to be modular and extensible, allowing users to enable or disable modules as needed. It also provides a reference implementation for immediate adoption. In empirical studies, models produced by Prompt2Model were compared with a baseline LLM, gpt-3.5-turbo, on various benchmarks. Prompt2Model outperformed gpt-3.5-turbo on SQuAD and Temporal benchmarks but performed worse on MCoNaLa’s Japanese-to-Python task due to a low diversity in the generated dataset.

Despite its easy-to-use interface, Prompt2Model delivers small yet accurate models. The generated datasets are useful for estimating real-world performance. The researchers hope that their work will inspire the community to contribute novel implementations of various components in the framework.

Prompt2Model is available as an open-source project on GitHub. The full paper, “Prompt2Model: Generating Deployable Models from Natural Language Instructions,” is available on arXiv.

Sources:

– Prompt2Model: Generating Deployable Models from Natural Language Instructions (arXiv)