The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Jobs

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is already causing disruptions, as seen in the Hollywood writer and actor strikes where concerns were raised about AI being used to copy and manipulate work without compensating the original creators. Another worry is that AI will create new works, competing with humans at a fraction of the cost and potentially leading to unemployment for many creative individuals.

To address the first issue, a fair revenue-sharing agreement can be created to ensure compensation for the use of likeness in AI algorithms. However, the second issue of AI generating brand new content is more complex and may have far-reaching effects.

Historically, the introduction of machines in fields and factories saved humans from tedious and difficult work but resulted in job losses. While the AI revolution may create new jobs, it is unlikely that those who have lost their jobs to AI will suddenly become AI programmers. Additionally, AI is now starting to write its own algorithms, making it difficult to predict future employment opportunities.

Attempts to stop the progress of AI have proven ineffective in the past, as seen with previous technological advancements like steam power and computers. Jobs that were once common, such as typists or number-crunchers, are no longer seen today due to automation.

It is worth considering the creation of different jobs that arise from technological advancements. For example, the same amount of work today can be accomplished by fewer employees compared to 30 years ago, thanks to the assistance of compliance and cybersecurity firms and software development companies. These new jobs may help offset the ones lost to AI.

While it is unclear whether there will be a net loss of jobs due to AI, individuals should be mindful of the potential impact on their own employment. It is a challenging question to answer, and unfortunately, there is no clear solution at this time.