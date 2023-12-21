New study on octopus DNA reveals clues about past collapse of West Antarctic ice sheet

A groundbreaking study on octopus DNA has provided valuable insight into the history of the West Antarctic ice sheet and its collapse. By analyzing the genetic history of the Turquet’s octopus, researchers were able to determine that the most recent collapse of the ice sheet occurred over 100,000 years ago during the Last Interglacial period. This finding confirms suspicions held by geoscientists and offers important information about future sea level rise in a warming climate.

Lead study author Sally Lau, a postdoctoral research fellow at James Cook University, explained that the DNA of living animals holds information about their ancestors, making it a “time capsule” of sorts. The research team sequenced the DNA of 96 Turquet’s octopuses collected from various populations around the world, including samples from the 1990s. This DNA analysis allowed the researchers to create a detailed family tree going back millions of years.

The study revealed that populations of Turquet’s octopus living in the Weddell, Amundsen, and Ross seas were last genetically connected around 125,000 years ago during the Last Interglacial period. This indicates that the West Antarctic ice sheet collapsed during this time, causing coastal regions to become inundated. However, it also created new habitats on the seafloor for the octopuses to occupy, bringing previously separated populations together and allowing them to interbreed.

The West Antarctic ice sheet is currently one of the largest contributors to global sea level rise. A complete collapse of the ice sheet could raise sea levels by 3 to 5 meters, according to study author Jan Strugnell from James Cook University.

The choice of the Turquet’s octopus for this study was strategic. The species is relatively immobile, which means they are more likely to breed within their local populations, preserving distinct genetic connections. Octopuses also have a known DNA mutation rate and generation time, making them ideal for accurate molecular dating.

This pioneering study provides new evidence for the collapse of the West Antarctic ice sheet during the Last Interglacial period and highlights the potential for using DNA analysis to explore other parts of Antarctica’s climate history. With further research and advanced techniques, scientists hope to unravel more mysteries about the past and better understand future sea level rise.