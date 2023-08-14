Clari Acquires Groove to Create End-to-End Revenue Platform

Clari, a leading revenue operations platform, has announced its acquisition of Groove, a prominent sales engagement platform. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed. The acquisition will enable Clari to offer a comprehensive end-to-end revenue platform that handles all internal and external revenue workflows, from prospecting and closing to renewing.

According to Clari CEO Andy Byrne, this acquisition marks a transformative milestone for the company. The vision behind Clari’s inception was grounded in the belief that AI would revolutionize revenue management, with a predictive solution to address revenue leaks. The ultimate goal was to achieve revenue precision.

The acquisition comes at a time when businesses are actively seeking ways to optimize their sales and revenue operations. Seth Marrs, a principal analyst at Forrester, believes that the acquisition will create a sense of urgency in the market, compelling key players to focus on developing their own versions of revenue orchestration platforms. This move is seen as a significant win for companies looking to enhance sales performance.

The timing aligns with shifting market conditions and buyer demands. As growth models continue to pose challenges, revenue teams want to simplify their tech stacks while still harnessing the power of AI. The combination of Clari and Groove will provide a complete revenue hub with interconnected workflows and deep data integrations.

This consolidation also addresses a significant industry shift, where growth-focused companies face difficulties in securing funding for transitioning to profit-focused models. Without consolidation, companies may find themselves facing unfavorable alternatives such as down rounds or potential closures.

With the acquisition of Groove, Clari gains a competitive advantage over rivals in the sales technology market, including Gong, SalesLoft, Outreach, and ZoomInfo. Clari will be able to offer a broader range of capabilities across various sales technology categories, such as revenue intelligence, conversation intelligence, sales engagement, and data workflow.

Notably, Clari stands out with its generative AI technology, which correlates and attributes different signals from external and internal workflows. This technology aids revenue teams in reducing their time to revenue.

Founded in 2012, Clari is one of the fastest-growing companies in the sales tech market. It has a valuation of over $2.6 billion and has received $375 million in funding over the last 12 months. Clari’s revenue operations platform is utilized by more than 1,000 companies across industries such as Adobe, Dell Technologies, Dropbox, Qualtrics, Splunk, Twilio, Workday, and Zoom.

Clari plans to integrate Groove’s data and capabilities into its platform within the next six to nine months. This integration will allow Clari to leverage Groove’s sales engagement features to execute personalized and scalable outreach campaigns. Likewise, Groove will benefit from Clari’s revenue intelligence features for more accurate forecasting, risk and opportunity identification, and sales performance optimization. The result is a powerful and efficient solution for revenue teams to manage their entire revenue process in one unified system.