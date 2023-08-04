Civil Society Groups Call on White House to Make AI Guidelines into Binding Policy

A coalition of civil society groups is urging the White House to turn its proposed guidelines for regulating artificial intelligence (AI) into binding policy through an executive order. The groups, including civil, technology, and human rights organizations, sent a letter to the White House requesting the AI Bill of Rights, a blueprint released by the administration in October, to be implemented as binding government policy for the use of AI by federal agencies, contractors, and grant recipients.

The letter emphasizes that the federal government should only use AI systems that are proven to be effective, safe, and nondiscriminatory. The White House recently announced that it is in the process of developing an executive order on responsible AI innovation.

The AI Bill of Rights provides guidelines for the AI industry and is part of the administration’s efforts to establish regulations for AI. In the previous month, voluntary commitments were obtained from seven major companies, such as Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI, aimed at managing risks associated with AI. However, without binding commitments, the responsibility for setting guardrails largely falls on the tech industry itself.

The letter, signed by nine groups including the Center for American Progress and the NAACP, calls for the executive order to direct federal agencies, contractors, and grantees to immediately implement the AI Bill of Rights. The groups believe that as the largest employer in the country, the federal government has a significant role in shaping AI policy and the business landscape.

In addition to White House action, Congress is also involved in considering regulations for AI. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has unveiled a framework for AI policy and organized briefings on the risks and opportunities of AI, but a clear regulatory package has yet to emerge.