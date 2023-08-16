Cisco Systems CEO Highlights Market Share Wins and AI Opportunities

Networking equipment provider Cisco Systems’ CEO, Chuck Robbins, has addressed concerns over slowing growth by emphasizing market share gains and the potential for artificial intelligence (AI) opportunities. Cisco’s shares rose over 2% in extended trading following Robbins’ remarks. Despite a year-to-date increase of 11%, the stock has been underperforming due to fears of a slowdown in cloud spending impacting orders.

Cisco’s full-year revenue forecast of $57 billion to $58.20 billion fell below the Refinitiv estimate of $58.38 billion. Additionally, rival company Juniper had also recently announced a weak forecast. However, Robbins stated that Cisco had already gained more than 3 percentage points of market share in its three largest networking markets during the first quarter and anticipates further gains in these areas.

Notably, Robbins expressed optimism that Cisco would play a leading role as a supplier of networking gear required for AI workloads, observing that it presents a significant opportunity for the company. This sentiment aligns with the increased spending plans on AI services by major cloud providers like Microsoft. This investment is expected to benefit suppliers of networking hardware, including switches and routers.

Cisco reported fourth-quarter revenue of $15.20 billion, surpassing the estimated $15.05 billion. The company has been reducing its reliance on one-time sales of expensive hardware by shifting focus towards its software services, which offer more sustainable recurring payments. Cisco’s adjusted profit for the quarter reached $1.14 per share, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $1.06 per share.

For the full year, Cisco expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $4.01 to $4.08, compared to the estimated $4.04. The company has benefited from improved supply chain management, which has helped address previous challenges.

Overall, Robbins’ comments regarding market share gains and AI opportunities have helped boost investor confidence, leading to an increase in Cisco’s stock value.