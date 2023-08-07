Cigna Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Use of AI Algorithm to Deny Claims

Cigna, one of the largest health insurance companies in the United States, is currently facing a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, claims that Cigna unlawfully used an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm called PXDX to deny hundreds of thousands of claims without proper physician review.

According to the lawsuit, Cigna utilized the AI algorithm to screen claims for treatments that did not meet certain pre-set criteria. The claims were then denied by Cigna’s doctors without individualized review, thus depriving policyholders of the thorough and personalized physician review guaranteed to them under California law. The lawsuit also alleges that Cigna failed to provide payments for necessary medical procedures as outlined in its health insurance policies.

The suit highlights two specific cases in which Cigna denied coverage for medically necessary tests. One case involved a screening for Vitamin D deficiency, while the other was for a transvaginal ultrasound cancer screening. Both claimants had their appeals rejected and were forced to pay for their procedures out of pocket.

In response to the allegations, Cigna stated that they could not confirm any impact by the PXDX system on the individuals in question. The company clarified that they use technology to verify the accuracy of codes for common, low-cost procedures in order to facilitate physician reimbursement. However, the lawsuit argues that the use of the PXDX system allows Cigna to instantly reject claims without thoroughly reviewing patient files, ultimately leaving thousands of patients without coverage and burdened with unexpected medical bills.

The plaintiffs seek damages, including statutory and punitive damages, as well as costs, attorneys’ fees, and appropriate declaratory and injunctive relief to prevent Cigna from continuing its alleged improper and unlawful claim handling practices.