Christians and the Rise of AI: A Reason for Hope

Since the launch of ChatGPT 3 in the fall of 2022, there has been a growing concern about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on humanity. However, Christians have reasons to be hopeful about AI instead of succumbing to despair. AI has been around since the 1950s, and its tools have become a part of our daily lives.

While large language models like ChatGPT have raised alarms, achieving human-level intelligence in computers is more challenging than it seems. Previous milestones like early chatbots and chess-playing computers did not bring about human-level intelligence as predicted. For Christians who believe in a God-designed intelligence, this complexity should inspire worship and awe.

The Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) offers a perspective on AI that Christians can find inspiring. The SBC adopted a resolution on AI that recognizes the benefits and potential drawbacks of AI and emphasizes the importance of godly wisdom and discernment in its utilization.

It is important to remember the positive possibilities that AI advancements can bring. LLMs are already being used in writing and analysis, as well as in fast-food drive-thrus. Churches can benefit from these technologies, making administrative tasks more efficient and allowing pastors and staff to focus on ministering to others.

Christianity has a history of using new technologies to spread the message of God’s love, from written texts to radio, television, and the internet. AI presents the same potential for spreading the Good News.

Despite the benefits of AI, Christians should maintain a default attitude of hope, approaching AI with eschatological hope rather than fear or blind acceptance. The unchanging Word of God is sufficient to guide ethical challenges and opportunities.

Overall, Christians have an opportunity to use AI to present biblical truths in new and profound ways. They can also embrace these technologies for the growth of the Church. In all circumstances, the ultimate comfort lies in the cosmic framework of God’s supremacy.