Alibaba Open-Sources Large Language Model to Third-Party Developers

Alibaba has announced that it is opening up its artificial intelligence model to third-party developers. The move aims to increase the use of Alibaba’s product and solidify its position as a leading force in technology. By doing so, Alibaba will be competing with other tech giants, such as Meta and OpenAI.

In April, Alibaba launched its large language model called Tongyi Qianwen. This model enables AI content generation in both English and Chinese. It offers various model sizes, including those with seven billion parameters or more. Parameters refer to the power of the model. Alibaba plans to open-source its seven-billion-parameter model, known as Qwen-7B, along with a version specifically designed for conversational apps called Qwen-7B-Chat.

This move allows researchers, academics, and companies worldwide to use Alibaba’s model for creating their own generative AI applications. It eliminates the need for them to train their own systems, saving time and expenses. However, companies with over 100 million monthly active users will require a royalty-free license from Alibaba.

While Alibaba may not earn licensing fees from this open-sourcing, it will help the company gain more users for its AI model. This is particularly important as Alibaba focuses on boosting its cloud computing division through AI investments, aiming for profitability and growth in this critical area.

Meta, another tech giant, has already made a similar move by open-sourcing its own large language model called “Llama.” In addition, Meta is collaborating with other tech firms to increase its adoption. Microsoft, for example, recently announced that Meta’s Llama 2 is available on its Azure cloud-computing service. Although Alibaba has not announced any partnerships yet, its successful model could attract cloud providers to make it available to customers, giving them a competitive advantage in AI app development.

Alibaba has already built its own applications using Tongyi Qianwen. One of its recent launches is Tongyi Wanxiang, an AI service that generates images from prompts.