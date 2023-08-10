Chinese Police Crack Down on Web3 Fraud and Data Theft

Chinese police are intensifying their scrutiny of the Web3 sector following a surge in personal identity thefts and digital financial crimes. This move comes after several prominent Chinese blockchain executives were arrested earlier this year.

During a press conference held by China’s Ministry of Public Security on August 10, Jinfeng Sun, political commissar of the Network Security Bureau, revealed that there had been numerous incidents involving fraud and data theft through the use of Trojan viruses, phishing sites, infiltration tools, and cyberstalkers. He specifically mentioned that emerging technologies such as Chat GPT, cloud computing, blockchain, deepfake AI, and new applications and organizations have been monitored closely.

Sun further disclosed that 79 fraud cases involving deepfake AI had occurred, leading to the arrest of 515 individuals. In another notable case, on July 18, Shanxi Police apprehended 21 individuals allegedly involved in a 54.8 million USDT money laundering scheme. The suspects were accused of purchasing USDT from Chinese residents at below-market value and selling them for fiat on overseas exchanges, profiting from the difference while transferring their clients’ money abroad.

While China imposes strict controls on capital outflows, some accuse the Chinese police of embezzling funds from crypto projects through enforcement measures. One recent incident involved the cross-chain protocol Multichain, whose CEO, Zhaojun He, was arrested by police. The company became defunct, and funds belonging to Multichain developers and users were converted to stablecoins and privacy coins before being transferred out of the exchange.

Chinese authorities are committed to cracking down on the misuse of emerging technologies for fraudulent activities. They aim to strengthen their research and enforcement measures to combat such crimes effectively.