The Power of AI Models

AI

Chinese Tech Firms Launch AI Products as Regulations Ease

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 31, 2023
Three Chinese tech firms, Baidu, Baichuan Intelligent Technology, and Zhipu AI, have announced the launch of their artificial intelligence (AI) products after receiving government approval. Baidu, the leading online search provider in China, revealed that its AI chatbot, Ernie Bot, will be fully available to the public. Baichuan Intelligent Technology and Zhipu AI, two AI startups, also introduced their chatbots to the market.

China has implemented stricter regulations on AI products, requiring companies to undergo security assessments and obtain clearance before releasing them to the mass market. However, the Chinese government has recently accelerated its efforts to support the development of AI, as it recognizes the increasing competition with the United States in this field.

Eleven companies, including ByteDance (the maker of TikTok) and SenseTime Group, have obtained approvals from the government to release their AI products. These regulatory approvals were widely anticipated after China implemented new interim rules to regulate generative AI products for the public.

Previously, companies were only permitted to conduct small-scale public tests of AI products. However, with the new rules, companies can now expand their product tests, incorporate more features, and engage in greater marketing efforts.

In response to these announcements, Baidu’s shares surged by approximately 4.5% during early trading in Hong Kong, while SenseTime’s shares gained about 4% after the market opened.

The launch of AI products by these Chinese tech firms reflects the country’s commitment to advancing AI technology and competing globally in this sector.

Sources:
– Reuters

