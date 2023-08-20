China’s First Satellite with AI at its Core to be Put into Operation

China’s first satellite with artificial intelligence (AI) at its core, named WJ-1A, is set to be put into operation soon. The satellite, developed by the company WonderJourney, features a smart operating system and aims to explore the boundless universe.

The WJ-1A satellite is currently undergoing system testing, where various intelligent applications will be run and validated to assess their efficiency in orbit. These applications include connections with future smart cars and drones, as well as monitoring and evaluating environmental conditions such as forest fires, soil moisture, and pest diseases.

Equipped with high-resolution cameras, near-infrared cameras, and VR panoramic cameras, the satellite is capable of various image processing tasks. It can recognize forests and oceans through image semantic understanding, as well as perform target identification, lossless compression, and data cleaning.

In terms of performance, the satellite can analyze an area of 10,000 sq km and achieve dynamic object tracking within a few hours. This is significantly faster than traditional satellites, which typically require around 180 days for similar tasks.

The satellite maintains communication with the ground, and additional functions are being uploaded to it. WonderJourney aims for the satellite, named “String,” to become an AI assistant in space, allowing users on the ground to interact with it similar to AI programs like ChatGPT.

The technology has potential applications in emergency responses, as real-time data processing can enable the satellite to quickly inform ground control about disasters such as landslides or typhoons. It can also investigate crop planting areas, water pollution, and illegal logging.

Despite power constraints in satellites limiting its computing ability, the onboard intelligent processing unit currently has a speed of 80 trillion operations per second (TOPS). WonderJourney aims to increase this to over 100 TOPS by the end of the year.

The company is actively working with partners such as the Rwandan Space Agency and Sultan Qaboos University in Oman to explore new possibilities in AI algorithms and train talent in the field.

WonderJourney plans to expand its satellite constellation, reaching a total of 20 satellites by the end of 2024. This expansion aims to increase coverage and communication efficiency.