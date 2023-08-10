Chinese Tech Giants Baidu, ByteDance, and Alibaba Invest Billions in Nvidia GPUs

Chinese tech giants, including Baidu, ByteDance, and Alibaba, are making significant investments in Nvidia’s professional AI GPUs. ByteDance has already secured $1 billion worth of GPU deliveries to be made by 2023, and this amount has now increased to $5 billion, with deliveries planned even further into 2024.

The purchases are specifically for Nvidia’s A800 chips, which are custom-designed for the Chinese market. These chips have lower performance capabilities to bypass the US restrictions imposed in October, which aim to prevent the sale of high-tech chips to China that could be used for military or AI training purposes. Nvidia has also modified other chips, such as the H100 accelerator, to comply with trade restrictions.

Nvidia has stated that these transactions are part of regular business operations and that such purchases are often made months in advance. Semiconductor manufacturers like TSMC allocate production wafers among clients well in advance, even before their latest technologies are ready for production.

China’s intent to protect itself from import restrictions imposed by Western powers is evident in this news. While the actual impact of these restrictions is debated, Chinese companies are increasing their investments in High Performance Computing (HPC) accelerators. As they develop AI-based products to compete with global solutions, the demand for computing power continues to rise. With a projected $3.3 trillion AI market, it is likely that China’s tech giants will invest even more in the future.

This investment by Chinese companies reflects their determination to monetize the growing AI industry within the country’s borders. By investing in advanced computing technologies, they aim to capitalize on the potential of the AI market and reduce dependence on Western suppliers.