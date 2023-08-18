China Enforces Regulations on AI-Generated Content

China has implemented new regulations on artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content this week. These regulations are a toned-down version of stricter draft rules that aim to keep the country competitive in the AI race while maintaining strong censorship on online content. The rapid advancements in generative AI have raised concerns globally about disinformation and misuse, particularly with the use of deepfake images.

Chinese companies have been rushing to develop AI services that can mimic human speech ever since the release of San Francisco-based OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which is banned in China. The 24 new rules appear to have been diluted from the earlier strict draft regulations, suggesting that Beijing wants to encourage domestic players in the industry that is currently dominated by the US.

The regulations primarily target AI services for the general public and focus on AI ethics and safety measures. According to the guidelines, generative AI must adhere to the core values of socialism and should not threaten national security or promote terrorism, violence, or ethnic hatred. Service providers are required to label AI-generated content as such and take measures to prevent discrimination based on gender, age, and race in their algorithms. Additionally, the software should not generate content containing false or harmful information.

The regulations also highlight the importance of data sources and consent. AI programs must be trained on legally obtained data sources that do not infringe on intellectual property rights. Furthermore, individuals must give consent before their personal information can be used in AI training.

In terms of safety measures, companies developing publicly available generative AI software must take effective measures to prevent excessive reliance or addiction to the services by underage users. They must establish mechanisms for the public to report inappropriate content and promptly delete any illegal content. The rules require these service providers to conduct security assessments and submit filings to the authorities if their software has an impact on public opinion.

The rules are considered provisional measures subject to existing Chinese laws. China has been implementing regulations targeting different aspects of AI technology, including guidelines on deep learning technology earlier this year. Unlike the European Union’s approach, China has taken a more vertical or narrow approach to legislation, focusing on specific issues.

The latest version of the regulations no longer imposes fines for violations. Instead, individuals or companies breaking the rules will receive warnings or face suspension. Severe punishment will be issued only if they are found to be in violation of existing laws.

Experts note that the regulations reflect China’s efforts to balance censorship and support innovation in the AI industry. The rules have been narrowed down to only apply to generative AI programs available to the public, excluding research and development uses. This change suggests that Beijing recognizes the importance of remaining competitive in the AI race.

