China’s New AI Guidelines to Take Effect in August

China is set to implement new regulations for artificial intelligence (AI) activity and management on August 15th. The guidelines, known as the “Generative AI Measures,” were jointly developed by six government agencies, including the Cybersecurity Administration of China (CAC), the National Development and Reform Commission, and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

These regulations mark the first set of AI rules to be enforced in China following the recent growth in AI development. The guidelines mandate that platforms offering AI services must register and undergo a security review before making them publicly available. There will also be requirements for labeling artificially generated content. Notably, earlier this year, China banned AI-generated images of President Xi Jinping.

Another aspect of the guidelines is that all data and foundation models used in AI systems should come from legitimate sources that respect intellectual property rights, have appropriate consent, and protect user privacy. The regulations also hold service providers responsible for the content created on their platforms.

The initial draft version of the regulations, released in April, included specific fines for non-compliance. However, this provision has been removed, and service providers will now have three months to address any problematic content.

The aim of these regulations is to strike a balance between state control of AI technology and fostering an environment conducive to innovation. China has been actively developing its AI sector, with companies like Alibaba creating their own chatbot, ChatGPT, to rival popular AI-powered chatbots.

In contrast, the United States is still in the early stages of considering AI regulation, with no concrete guidelines set to be enacted in the near future. However, on June 14th, the European Union parliament passed the AI Act bill, which provides a legislative framework for member states. Before it becomes law, final negotiations will take place.

Following the passing of the AI Act bill, major tech companies have urged EU officials to relax rules concerning open-source AI models.