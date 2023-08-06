The Importance of Memory Chip Suppliers for China’s AI Development

Analysts and industry professionals suggest that Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix remain the preferred choices for many downstream buyers in the memory chip market. Beijing’s restrictions on Micron have largely benefited its South Korean competitors. China’s limitations in storage capacity could hinder its AI development, according to Chinese semiconductor expert Ni Guangnan.

Chinese tech firms, including Baidu and Alibaba Group Holding, are eager to develop generative AI models. However, the importance of data storage is often overlooked in China, with the primary focus being on computing power. Top-tier AI server GPUs primarily use high-bandwidth memory, which is only manufactured by Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix.

Chinese memory chip manufacturer YMTC has struggled to keep up with advanced 3D NAND production due to strict US export controls. While locally-made memory chips are suitable for consumer electronics, they may not meet the requirements for AI servers. China has to rely on South Korean and Japanese suppliers for advanced memory chips, which poses a challenge if it insists on using domestic products for security reasons.

YMTC and CXMT, Chinese memory chip makers, have a limited market share compared to their international competitors. Although CXMT has the highest capacity among Chinese DRAM makers, it still lags behind its global counterparts in terms of technology.

The Chinese government keeps its latest technologies under wraps, creating uncertainty about its progress in achieving self-sufficiency. China’s AI development heavily relies on memory chip suppliers, and dependence on international suppliers may continue until local manufacturers can catch up in terms of technology.