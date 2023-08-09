China’s Internet Giants Racing to Acquire Nvidia Chips for AI Systems

China’s major internet companies, including Baidu, ByteDance, Tencent, and Alibaba, are rushing to acquire high-performance Nvidia chips essential for building generative artificial intelligence systems. Fearing potential US export controls, these companies have placed orders worth $5 billion in total.

Multiple sources indicate that the Chinese groups have ordered 100,000 A800 processors from Nvidia, amounting to $1 billion, for delivery this year. Additionally, they have purchased $4 billion worth of graphics processing units (GPUs) to be delivered in 2024. Due to export restrictions imposed by the US last year, Chinese tech firms can only purchase A800s, which have slower data transfer rates than the cutting-edge A100 GPUs.

Nvidia’s GPUs have become highly sought after by major tech companies worldwide for their computing power in developing large language AI models. Chinese internet groups are stockpiling A800 chips due to concerns that the Biden administration may implement new export restrictions. Moreover, overwhelming demand has also led to a wider GPU shortage.

Companies such as Baidu and ByteDance are developing their own large language models following the success of Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT. ByteDance, for example, is currently testing its AI chatbot called Grace. The company has already stockpiled 10,000 Nvidia GPUs and ordered 70,000 A800 chips for delivery next year, totaling around $700 million.

Similarly, Alibaba plans to integrate its products, including Taobao and Gaode Map, into its large language model. Baidu is also working on its own ChatGPT-like project called Ernie Bot.

As demand for AI and the cost of chips have increased, Chinese internet giants have significantly ramped up their chip stockpiles. Tencent Cloud and Alibaba Cloud have released server clusters and received H800 chips from Nvidia, respectively. ByteDance is providing cloud computing devices with A800 and A100 chips and launched a platform for companies to trial different large language model services.

