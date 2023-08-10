Chinese Internet Giants Order $5 Billion Worth of Nvidia Chips for AI Systems

China’s leading internet companies, including Baidu, ByteDance (owner of TikTok), Tencent, and Alibaba, have collectively ordered $5 billion worth of high-performance Nvidia chips for the development of generative artificial intelligence systems, according to a report by the Financial Times. Orders worth $1 billion have been placed for approximately 100,000 A800 processors from the U.S. chipmaker, slated to be delivered within this year. Additionally, the Chinese companies have also purchased graphics processing units valued at $4 billion, to be delivered in 2024. These acquisitions align with the significant investments that consumer internet companies and cloud providers make on data center components annually. Nvidia, while not providing further details, stated that these companies often place orders many months in advance.

The move by Chinese internet giants to acquire Nvidia chips comes amidst the backdrop of the Biden administration’s efforts to safeguard and support the U.S. chip industry. In October of last year, the administration introduced comprehensive regulations aimed at freezing China’s semiconductor sector, while enabling substantial subsidies for the U.S. chip industry. Nvidia’s A800 processor was made available in China to comply with export control rules after U.S. officials requested the company to cease exporting its top two computing chips to the country for AI-related work.

This development coincides with the signing of an executive order by President Biden that restricts certain U.S. investments in sensitive technology in China and mandates government notification for funding in other tech sectors. In response to potential restrictions on AI chip exports to China, Nvidia’s finance chief noted that such measures would have a lasting negative impact on the U.S. industry. However, the company anticipates no immediate material consequences. Baidu, ByteDance, Tencent, and Alibaba have refrained from providing comments regarding these orders.