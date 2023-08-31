CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

China’s Baidu Rolls Out ERNIE Bot to the Public, Advancing AI Sector

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 31, 2023
China’s Baidu Rolls Out ERNIE Bot to the Public, Advancing AI Sector

China’s leading tech company, Baidu, has made a significant move in the country’s artificial intelligence (AI) sector by releasing its ChatGPT rival, ERNIE Bot, to the general public. This development comes after the Chinese government unveiled new regulations aimed at positioning AI developers to compete with global players while maintaining strict control over online information. ERNIE Bot is the first domestic AI application available to the public in China, and it is not accessible outside the country.

Baidu announced on Thursday that ERNIE Bot is now fully open to the public, allowing users to experience the four core abilities of generative AI: understanding, generation, reasoning, and memory. By making ERNIE Bot widely available, Baidu aims to collect massive amounts of user feedback and enhance the app’s performance at a rapid pace.

Generative AI applications, including chatbots like ERNIE Bot, leverage extensive datasets and user interactions to respond to questions, even complex ones, in a human-like manner. However, in compliance with the recently published guidelines, Chinese generative AI apps are required to adhere to the core values of socialism and avoid threatening national security.

ERNIE Bot demonstrated its capability to answer simple questions accurately when tested by the AFP news agency. However, when sensitive topics like the Tiananmen Square incident and Taiwan were raised, ERNIE Bot redirected the conversation or offered concise responses in line with Chinese government policies. Public discussions concerning the Tiananmen incident are banned in China, and online information about it is strictly censored.

The success of US-based ChatGPT by OpenAI, which is banned in China, prompted an international race to develop rival AI apps. However, concerns arose regarding potential abuses and the dissemination of disinformation. Chinese regulations mandate that AI developers conduct security assessments and submit filings on their algorithms to the authorities, particularly if their software has an impact on “public opinion.”

Baidu’s move to release ERNIE Bot to the public solidifies its position as one of China’s top tech companies. In addition to AI, Baidu is expanding its presence in cloud computing and autonomous driving technologies. This announcement has also come soon after Hong Kong-listed SenseTime gained approval from Beijing for its service, highlighting the continuous growth of the Chinese AI sector.

Sources:
– AFP
– Bloomberg

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

AI

Baidu Launches China’s First Public AI Chatbot with Censorship Abilities

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew
AI

The Power of Computer Vision in Various Industries

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew
AI

The Impact of AI-Driven Landing Pages on Boosting Conversions

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Zebronics Introduces the Zeb-Juke Bar 1000: A Stylish Bluetooth Soundbar

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

How AGVs are Revolutionizing North American Industries

Aug 31, 2023 0 Comments
AI

Baidu Launches China’s First Public AI Chatbot with Censorship Abilities

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

A Guide to the Best Laptops for Accountants

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments