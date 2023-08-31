China’s Baidu Rolls Out ERNIE Bot to the Public, Advancing AI Sector

China’s leading tech company, Baidu, has made a significant move in the country’s artificial intelligence (AI) sector by releasing its ChatGPT rival, ERNIE Bot, to the general public. This development comes after the Chinese government unveiled new regulations aimed at positioning AI developers to compete with global players while maintaining strict control over online information. ERNIE Bot is the first domestic AI application available to the public in China, and it is not accessible outside the country.

Baidu announced on Thursday that ERNIE Bot is now fully open to the public, allowing users to experience the four core abilities of generative AI: understanding, generation, reasoning, and memory. By making ERNIE Bot widely available, Baidu aims to collect massive amounts of user feedback and enhance the app’s performance at a rapid pace.

Generative AI applications, including chatbots like ERNIE Bot, leverage extensive datasets and user interactions to respond to questions, even complex ones, in a human-like manner. However, in compliance with the recently published guidelines, Chinese generative AI apps are required to adhere to the core values of socialism and avoid threatening national security.

ERNIE Bot demonstrated its capability to answer simple questions accurately when tested by the AFP news agency. However, when sensitive topics like the Tiananmen Square incident and Taiwan were raised, ERNIE Bot redirected the conversation or offered concise responses in line with Chinese government policies. Public discussions concerning the Tiananmen incident are banned in China, and online information about it is strictly censored.

The success of US-based ChatGPT by OpenAI, which is banned in China, prompted an international race to develop rival AI apps. However, concerns arose regarding potential abuses and the dissemination of disinformation. Chinese regulations mandate that AI developers conduct security assessments and submit filings on their algorithms to the authorities, particularly if their software has an impact on “public opinion.”

Baidu’s move to release ERNIE Bot to the public solidifies its position as one of China’s top tech companies. In addition to AI, Baidu is expanding its presence in cloud computing and autonomous driving technologies. This announcement has also come soon after Hong Kong-listed SenseTime gained approval from Beijing for its service, highlighting the continuous growth of the Chinese AI sector.

