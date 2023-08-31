China’s Baidu Launches ERNIE Bot, Answer to OpenAI’s ChatGPT

China’s leading tech company, Baidu, has made its ERNIE bot available to the general public, marking the first AI bot to be accessible in China. ERNIE is Baidu’s response to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a powerful Generative Artificial Intelligence bot and Large Language Model (LLM) that was introduced earlier this year.

Before releasing any AI product to the public, companies in China are required to seek approval from regulatory authorities. Baidu was among the first companies to receive the green light, demonstrating its commitment to compliance with the country’s AI regulations.

Baidu aims to provide users with a comprehensive AI experience by launching a suite of new AI-native apps alongside ERNIE Bot. These apps will enable users to fully explore the four core abilities of generative AI: understanding, generation, reasoning, and memory. This move highlights Baidu’s ambition to rival industry giants like Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI in the highly competitive field of Generative AI.

By making the ERNIE bot available to the public, Baidu seeks to gather human feedback that will help further refine and improve its capabilities. This iterative feedback loop is crucial for enhancing the performance and functionality of AI systems.

ERNIE is one of China’s most expensive AI projects, with costs surpassing 21.4 billion yuan. Baidu plans to integrate ERNIE fully with its search engine, which holds the top position in China’s search market. This integration will strengthen Baidu’s positioning in the Generative AI race and open up new possibilities for AI-powered applications across various industries.

