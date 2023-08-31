CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Chinese Search Engine Baidu Releases ChatGPT-Equivalent Language Model to the Public

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 31, 2023
Chinese search engine and artificial intelligence (AI) firm, Baidu, has unveiled its language model equivalent to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and made it fully available to the public. This move has resulted in Baidu’s stock price rising by over 3% since the announcement. The Chinese government sees AI as a crucial industry in which they aim to compete with the United States and become a global leader by 2030. In an effort to achieve this, Chinese technology companies have been racing to introduce their own generative AI models, which use algorithms to generate and create new content.

Baidu’s language model, named Ernie Bot, is now accessible to the general public through an app or official website. By releasing the model publicly, Baidu aims to collect real-world human feedback, which will help improve Ernie and the company’s foundation models. Similar to Europe, China has also been making efforts to regulate the generative AI industry. On August 15, the Chinese government issued AI regulations that require companies to undergo a security review and obtain approvals before publicly launching their products. Furthermore, companies providing generative AI services need to comply with government requests for technology and data.

Baidu CEO Robin Li expressed his optimism about the AI regulations, describing them as “more pro-innovation than regulation” during the company’s earnings call. It is worth noting that the United States currently does not have specific regulations in place for AI. In addition to Baidu, two other AI companies in China, Baichuan and Zhipu AI, also released their language models on the same day.

Overall, Baidu’s release of its ChatGPT-equivalent language model to the public signifies China’s dedication to advancing the AI industry. By seeking public feedback and complying with AI regulations, Baidu aims to enhance its language model and solidify its position in the AI market.

Sources:
– The Associated Press

