Chinese Firm Baidu Releases ChatGPT-Equivalent Language Model to Public

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 31, 2023
Chinese search engine and artificial intelligence company Baidu has publicly released its own ChatGPT-equivalent language model, known as Ernie Bot. This move has resulted in a 3% increase in Baidu’s stock price since the announcement.

China views artificial intelligence as a critical industry that it aims to lead globally by 2030, in direct competition with the United States. In response to the popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Chinese technology companies have been racing to develop and unveil their own generative AI models, which use algorithms to generate new content.

Ernie Bot is now accessible to the general public through an app or official website, allowing Baidu to collect valuable real-world human feedback. Baidu CEO Robin Li believes that this feedback will be instrumental in improving Ernie and their foundational models.

Similar to Europe, China has recently taken steps to regulate the generative AI industry. On August 15, the Chinese government issued AI regulations that require companies to undergo security reviews and obtain approval before publicly launching their AI products. Furthermore, companies offering generative AI services must comply with government requests for technology and data.

In contrast, the United States currently lacks similar regulations in place for AI technology.

During Baidu’s earnings call in August, CEO Robin Li expressed optimism about the AI regulations in China, describing them as “more pro-innovation than regulation.”

In addition to Baidu, two other Chinese AI companies, Baichuan and Zhipu AI, have also introduced their own AI language models on the same day.

