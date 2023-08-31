CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Chinese Tech Firm Baidu Launches AI Product Following Government Approval

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 31, 2023
Baidu, a leading Chinese tech company, has officially launched its artificial intelligence (AI) product after receiving government approval. This move comes as China aims to accelerate the deployment of AI technology.

Baidu’s AI chatbot, called Ernie Bot, is similar to ChatGPT and will be available to the general public. In addition to Baidu, two other AI startups, Baichuan Intelligent Technology and Zhipu AI, have also announced the official launch of their chatbots.

China differs from Western countries in its approach to AI regulation. In China, companies are required to submit security assessments and obtain clearance before releasing mass-market AI products. This contrasts with Western countries where AI products can be launched without regulatory approval.

The Chinese government has recently been increasing its support for AI development as it recognizes the technology’s growing importance in international competition, particularly with the United States. Several other firms, including ByteDance (the company behind TikTok) and SenseTime Group, have also received government approvals for their AI products.

China had previously imposed restrictions on AI product testing, allowing only small-scale public trials. However, with the introduction of new regulations that came into effect on August 15, companies now have more flexibility to test and market their AI products.

Overall, Baidu’s launch of its AI chatbot along with the approvals granted to other companies reflects China’s commitment to advancing AI technology and fostering innovation in this field.

