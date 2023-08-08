CityLife

The Power of AI Models

China’s Big Tech Companies and Start-ups Open Source Language Models in Race for AI Supremacy

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 8, 2023
China’s major tech firms, start-ups, and institutions are rapidly sharing their large language models (LLMs) with the world as they compete to gain global users and establish dominance in artificial intelligence (AI). The Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence (BAAI), a government-backed research facility, has made its BGE model available for commercial use, following the release of its Aquila model. The Aquila model, which has been pre-trained on 7 billion parameters, is a mix of Chinese and English language data. BAAI plans to launch an advanced version of Aquila with 33 billion parameters.

The number of parameters in a model contributes to its capabilities. For example, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been trained on 175 billion parameters. Most of the Chinese open-source LLMs currently have between 6 and 13 billion parameters. Alibaba and BAAI have made their models available on repositories such as ModelScope and Hugging Face, allowing scholars, researchers, and companies to use them free of charge. This move is seen as a strategy to increase their presence in the AI sector.

Experts state that open-sourcing large AI models is a way for companies to differentiate themselves in a highly competitive market. Less-known companies, such as Baichuan and Zhipu AI, have also open-sourced their models to gain visibility and attract potential clients. The costs associated with training LLMs, including computing power, data, electricity, and energy, make it expensive for companies to develop their own models. Open-sourcing provides a low-cost alternative for companies to showcase their technological capabilities and generate business leads.

The open-sourcing trend in China’s AI industry is fueled by the desire to tap into the computational power of LLMs without the high costs of training. It also allows companies to expand their reach and establish themselves as industry leaders. Many Chinese companies have received applications from numerous organizations wanting to utilize their open-source models. This trend indicates the increasing interest and demand for AI language models in various industries.

Overall, China’s tech giants, start-ups, and research institutions are actively participating in the open-source movement for AI language models, enhancing their competitiveness on the global stage and contributing to the advancements in AI technology.

