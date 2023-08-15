Beijing to Implement New Regulations for Artificial Intelligence Services

Beijing is set to introduce comprehensive regulations for artificial intelligence (AI) services this week, with the aim of achieving a balance between state control and promoting the global competitiveness of Chinese companies. The government has issued 24 guidelines that require platform providers to register their services and undergo a security review before launching them in the market. Oversight responsibilities will be divided among seven agencies, including the Cyberspace Administration of China and the National Development and Reform Commission.

While these regulations are less burdensome than an initial draft from April, they demonstrate China’s commitment to government oversight of AI, a technology that is both promising and controversial. In contrast, the United States has not yet seriously considered any legislation, despite industry warnings of the potential risks of AI and calls from figures like Sam Altman of OpenAI for congressional involvement.

China has taken quick steps towards building regulatory tools and capabilities, making them better prepared to regulate complex applications of AI, according to Matt Sheehan, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. China’s regulations reach beyond those of Western democracies, but they also include practical measures that are supported in countries like the United States.

Beijing’s regulations include the requirement for conspicuous labels on synthetic content, such as photos and videos, to prevent deceptive practices. It also mandates companies to use legitimate data to train their AI models and disclose that data to regulators as necessary. Chinese companies must establish a clear mechanism for managing public complaints regarding services or content.

Andy Chun, an AI expert and adjunct professor at the City University of Hong Kong, warns that the United States’ hands-off approach to regulation poses significant risks with generative AI. He emphasizes that AI has the potential to profoundly impact various aspects of life and society, but without proper oversight, it can also pose threats.

While the United States has proposed various AI regulations, efforts are still in the early stages, with the Senate conducting AI briefings to educate members before pursuing regulations. In June, the European Parliament passed a draft of the AI Act, which aims to establish new guidelines and transparency requirements for AI systems. Negotiations between the parliament, EU member states, and the European Commission are underway to finalize the terms.

Beijing has been preparing for these regulations for years. In 2017, the State Council released an AI roadmap, prioritizing the development of the technology and setting a timeline for government regulations. The consultations between agencies, legal scholars, industry players, and academics have been crucial in balancing legislation and fostering innovation. This initiative by Beijing is driven by the strategic importance of AI and the desire to gain a regulatory advantage over other governments.