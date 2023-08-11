CityLife

The Power of AI Models

China-Based Tutoring Company Settles Lawsuit Over AI-Powered Hiring Software

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 11, 2023
A China-based tutoring company, iTutorGroup, has reached a settlement in a novel lawsuit filed by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). The lawsuit alleged that iTutorGroup used hiring software powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to illegally discriminate against older job applicants.

The EEOC’s lawsuit, filed in 2022, marked the first case involving a company’s use of AI for employment decisions. In response, the commission launched an initiative in 2021 to ensure that AI software used by US employers complies with anti-discrimination laws. The EEOC has vowed to prioritize enforcement against companies that misuse AI.

Under the settlement, iTutorGroup has agreed to pay $365,000 to over 200 job applicants who were allegedly passed over due to their age. However, the settlement still needs approval from a federal judge. iTutorGroup, which offers English-language tutoring to Chinese students, has maintained its innocence in the settlement.

Recent surveys indicate that at least 85% of large US employers are using AI in various aspects of employment. This includes the use of AI-powered software to screen job applicants, HR chatbots, and performance review programs. However, concerns persist among worker advocates and policymakers regarding the potential biases embedded in AI software.

There has been a growing number of lawsuits accusing employers of discriminatory practices through their use of AI software. An ongoing proposed class action lawsuit in California federal court is targeting Workday, alleging that their hiring software screens out applicants based on race, disability, and age. Workday has denied any wrongdoing.

As the use of AI in employment decisions becomes more prevalent, experts anticipate an increase in such lawsuits. The EEOC’s enforcement actions and initiatives are aimed at holding companies accountable for ensuring that AI systems do not perpetuate discriminatory practices.

