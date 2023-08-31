China’s Tech Giant Baidu Launches AI Chatbot for Public Use

China’s tech giant Baidu has made its first artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, ERNIE, fully available to the public. This move is part of a larger effort by Chinese AI developers to compete with Western rivals like Microsoft and OPEN AI, the creator of ChatGPT. While government regulations in China impose strict controls on certain information, Baidu is pushing ahead with the release of its chatbot as well as other AI-native apps.

ERNIE, like other generative AI apps, uses vast amounts of data to learn and respond to questions in human-like language. Baidu’s CEO, Robin Li, expressed excitement about the public release of ERNIE, stating that the feedback received from users will help improve the app quickly. In addition to ERNIE, Baidu plans to launch a suite of AI-native apps that will showcase the four core abilities of generative AI: understanding, generation, reasoning, and memory.

Despite the restrictions imposed by the Chinese government, Baidu’s decision to offer full public access to its chatbot has had a positive impact on its stock value. Baidu shares were up 3.2% in Hong Kong following the announcement.

Baidu’s move to make its AI chatbot publicly available demonstrates the company’s commitment to advancing AI technology in China and competing with global leaders in the field. By encouraging user interaction and feedback, Baidu aims to refine its AI applications and enhance user experience.

Sources: AP, AFP

Definitions:

Artificial intelligence (AI): refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think, learn, and problem-solve like humans.

Generative AI apps: applications that use machine learning techniques to generate content, such as text or images.

ChatGPT: an AI language model developed by OPEN AI, capable of generating human-like text responses.