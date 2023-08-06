The Communist Party of China Aims to Tackle Technology-Facilitated Fraud

The Chinese Communist Party has taken a firm stance against the increasing prevalence of fraudulent activities perpetrated through emerging technologies like cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence (AI). Reports indicate that overseas telecommunication companies are exploiting these technologies to carry out deceitful schemes targeting Chinese locals.

During a recent plenary session, the Chinese Central Political and Legal Committee passed a resolution emphasizing the need for a systematic governance approach and robust legal framework to combat illegal activities in the digital landscape. The government aims to curb the infiltration of fraudulent schemes, particularly those orchestrated by entities outside China offering false job opportunities to unsuspecting victims.

These fraudulent players are leveraging technologies such as blockchain, metaverse, cryptocurrency, and AI to create sophisticated and concealed criminal tools. To effectively combat this transnational threat, the Communist Party is calling for strengthened international collaboration in law enforcement to mount collective efforts against these fraudsters.

In addition to law enforcement measures, the Chinese government is ramping up public awareness campaigns and educational initiatives. These initiatives seek to empower individuals, especially the younger generation who may be more vulnerable to such schemes, with the knowledge and skills necessary to identify and thwart telecommunication and network fraud.

It is important to note that China has been cautious about cryptocurrencies and has banned crypto activities in the past, resulting in market sell-offs. However, there have been indications that the country may be easing its tough stance on cryptocurrencies. For example, China’s Supreme Court recently released guidelines regarding cryptocurrency-related disputes, stating that settling a debt using a small amount of digital assets would be considered legal if both parties agreed.