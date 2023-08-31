Study Finds Ethnic Minorities Underrepresented in Children’s Books

A recent study published in the Quarterly Journal of Economics reveals that children’s books in the United States still lack representation of ethnic minorities. The research also shows an overrepresentation of male characters and the use of lighter skin tones for no apparent editorial reason.

Children’s books play a crucial role in educating young minds about the world and their place in it. These books shape children’s understanding of identity by providing examples of what is considered normal in society. Yet, there has been a historical absence of Black and Brown, as well as disabled, queer, and divorced characters in most children’s books.

To assess the progress made in increasing diversity and representation, the researchers employed artificial intelligence tools from the fields of computer vision and natural language processing. These tools allowed for a more scalable and systematic measurement of skin color, race, gender, and age in influential children’s books from the past century.

The study reveals that Black and Latinx individuals are underrepresented in children’s books compared to their population shares. Only 2% of characters pictured in mainstream children’s books published between 1923 and 2019 were Black, despite constituting 13.6% of the U.S. population. Similarly, only 4% of characters were Latinx, while they make up 19% of the population.

While there has been an increase in the representation of female characters in children’s books, they appear less frequently in the text compared to images. This suggests a greater symbolic inclusion in pictures rather than substantive inclusion in stories. Additionally, children’s books tend to depict lighter skin tones for children, even though there is no biological basis for such a difference compared to adults.

The study also found that mainstream children’s books that receive recognition for their literary or artistic value are slightly cheaper on average than books that highlight a specific identity group.

The lead author of the study, Anjali Adukia, emphasizes that representation in children’s books plays a vital role in shaping societal values and defining whose space it is. Adukia suggests that computational tools can help increase understanding of the messages conveyed in children’s books, enabling efforts to address structural inequities systematically.

Overall, the study highlights the ongoing need for greater diversity and representation in children’s books, not only to reflect the realities of society but also to promote inclusivity and equality.

