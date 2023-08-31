Enhancements and Technological Upgrades Coming to Arrowhead Stadium in 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs, in partnership with Aramark and Levy Restaurants, have announced exciting new additions to the food and beverage offerings at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the 2023 season. These enhancements aim to provide fans with a seamless and efficient experience when purchasing concessions.

One of the highlights of the technological upgrades is the introduction of a first-of-its-kind autonomous hot food stand. Powered by Zippin, the Kingdom Grill in Section 127 allows fans to skip the checkout line altogether. By presenting a card, tap, or using mobile payment at entry, fans can simply grab the items they want and exit the store. This no-checkout-necessary stand is the first of its kind for hot food service in a stadium.

In addition to the autonomous hot food stand, Arrowhead Stadium will also feature self-checkout beverage stands and express checkout kiosks. The self-checkout beverage stands, called Walk Thru Bru, will be located in Sections 129, 310, and 333, catering to the popularity of craft beer, seltzers, and other self-serve options. Fans can conveniently use the Tapin2 technology kiosks to make their selections and complete their purchases.

For general concessions, Mashgin’s express self-checkout kiosks will be available in Kingdom Classics located in Sections 101 and 118. These innovative kiosks use computer vision technology to scan multiple items without barcodes, making the checkout process faster and more efficient.

Club-level concessions will also see improvements, featuring five automated self-checkout markets called Kingdom Markets. Located in Sections 201, 208, 218, 231, and 241, these markets offer a wide selection of beverages and game-day snacks, allowing fans to quickly grab what they need and return to their seats. Additionally, self-service ordering kiosks will be available in Sections 204, 210, 215, 220, 228, 238, and 244, where fans can place their orders at touchscreen kiosks before proceeding to the checkout area to receive their items.

Furthermore, the Flame Grill Market in Section 223 will be unveiled as Levy’s first fully autonomous shopping experience on the club level. Fans can leisurely shop for their desired items and simply walk out of the location without the need for traditional checkout.

In addition to the technological upgrades, the new food menu at Arrowhead Stadium will feature an array of exciting additions, including a sandwich inspired by the Chiefs’ head coach, Andy Reid.

Fans will have the opportunity to experience these innovative enhancements and indulge in the new culinary offerings when the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Detroit Lions in the NFL season opener next Thursday.

Sources: Aramark, Levy Restaurants.