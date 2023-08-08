CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence in the World of Chess

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 8, 2023
Artificial intelligence (AI) has long been a part of the chess world. The game has served as a major focus of AI research for many years, constantly striving for improvements. According to International Grandmaster Kenneth Rogoff, AI has not only enhanced the game but has also made it more interesting.

Rogoff, who is also the Maurits C. Boas Chair of International Economics at Harvard University, believes that AI will continue to advance rapidly within chess and beyond. He predicts that applications like ChatGPT will undergo significant transformations within the next five years. The speed at which advancements are taking place may surprise many, but Rogoff reassures that the impact of AI technology will not be as detrimental as some may fear.

During a discussion with Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brad Smith, Rogoff also addressed other topics such as Fitch’s downgrade of the U.S. credit rating and the outlook on inflation. Although the conversation covered a wide range of subjects, the impact of AI on chess remained a central theme.

As AI continues to evolve and embrace new capabilities, the world of chess stands as a testament to its positive influence. The game has become more engaging and challenging thanks to the advancements in AI technology. With its potential for further growth and improvement, AI is set to shape the future of chess and many other fields.

