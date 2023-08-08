Artificial Intelligence Continues to Shape the World of Chess

Artificial intelligence (AI) has long been a central focus of research in the field of chess. Over the years, AI has played a significant role in advancing the game and it continues to improve. International Grandmaster Kenneth Rogoff, who also holds the Maurits C. Boas Chair of International Economics at Harvard University, believes that AI has actually made chess more interesting.

Rogoff notes that the speed at which AI has evolved within the game is remarkable. He predicts that AI applications like ChatGPT will undergo significant changes within the next five years, rendering them almost unrecognizable. The advancements in AI will occur much faster than most people anticipate. However, Rogoff reassures that, based on the evolution of AI within chess, the impact of these advancements will likely not be as detrimental as some might fear.

In a wide-ranging conversation with Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brad Smith, Rogoff also addressed Fitch’s recent downgrade of the U.S. credit rating and provided insights on the outlook for inflation.