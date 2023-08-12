Many U.S. Workers Using ChatGPT for Basic Tasks at Work

According to a recent Reuters IPSOS poll, a significant number of U.S. workers are already using the artificial intelligence platform ChatGPT for basic tasks at work. The poll revealed that 28% of employees admitted to regularly using ChatGPT. However, 10% of those surveyed acknowledged that their employers have explicitly banned the use of AI tools in the workplace. Additionally, 25% of respondents were unsure if their companies permitted the use of artificial intelligence at all.

Reuters also reported that major companies like Tinder and Samsung Electronics have implemented a “no ChatGPT rule.” Despite this prohibition, some employees of these organizations still use the technology, with one Tinder employee admitting to using ChatGPT for “harmless tasks” such as writing emails, even though it is not officially allowed. ChatGPT is also utilized for general research purposes at work.

Samsung Electronics banned ChatGPT in the workplace after discovering that an employee had uploaded confidential and sensitive code to the platform. This incident highlights the potential risks associated with using AI tools in the workplace without proper regulation and control.

It seems that many employers and employees are operating in a grey area when it comes to the use of AI tools like ChatGPT. As AI continues to play a significant role in the workforce, it is essential for employers to acknowledge its presence and establish clear guidelines on acceptable and off-limit uses of artificial intelligence. Investing in technology that can power businesses while ensuring data security is also crucial to harnessing the potential of AI in the workplace effectively.