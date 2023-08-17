Jesus is live on Twitch, answering questions from the chat. However, there’s a twist – he’s an AI. The channel, made possible by contributions from The Singularity Group and tech from PlayHT, features an AI-powered voice that replicates celebrity voices. The face and voice used for AI Jesus remain unclear.

But is this the type of content that Twitch should be promoting? That’s up for debate. Twitch actively promotes AI-powered streams and related discussions on its homepage. One section, called “Probably Artificial, Hopefully Intelligent,” recommends streams powered by AI.

In addition to AI Jesus, there are other streams available, such as a presidential debate between Trump and Biden, where viewers can ask questions and attempt to make the presidents say something silly. There are also channels where you can control AI versions of popular streamers and celebrities.

The use of AI in the video game industry is a topic of increasing debate, from its use in scriptwriting and art to deepfake mods using actors’ likenesses. But what are the dangers of using AI in Twitch streams, and why is Twitch promoting it?

The Singularity Group, responsible for these AI streams, describes itself as a group of volunteer activists working on innovative projects. They focus on Universal Basic Income and use crypto as a means to achieve it. One of their projects, Mobile Minigames, allows users to play a charity-focused mobile game and earn income through the in-game currency Crypton.

The AI streams on Twitch are part of The Singularity Group’s efforts to innovate entertainment, fundraise, and raise awareness using cutting-edge AI technology. The group sees AI as a significant issue and believes that creating AI with the right architecture for independent reasoning and ethical understanding is crucial.

The streams on Twitch serve as showcases for the technology while also collecting data and recruiting talent. Donations raised through these streams directly support further research and development of AI streams. The group has also developed advanced moderation systems to ensure AI output complies with Twitch’s rules.

The Singularity Group defends the use of cryptocurrency for fundraising, stating that it allows them to have a bigger positive impact. With the rise of AI technology and its potential disruption to society, the group has shifted its focus towards AI research and safer development of AI architectures.

Despite skepticism surrounding AI and cryptocurrency, The Singularity Group aims to make technical contributions to the AI landscape and explore its potential in creating safer and more responsible AI.

In conclusion, the rise of AI streams on Twitch raises questions about the appropriateness of such content on the platform. The use of AI in entertainment and fundraising poses both opportunities and risks, and it remains to be seen how Twitch will navigate this emerging trend.