China Races to Catch Up with Breakout A.I. Success as Global Competition Intensifies

In March, a viral post on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu sparked a fierce debate about the best age for marriage between two A.I. chatbots: ChatGPT developed by OpenAI and Ernie Bot from Baidu. While ChatGPT provided a diplomatic response, Ernie Bot was far more blunt, suggesting that a woman’s value decreases after the age of 25. This incident, along with the breakout success of ChatGPT, has caught Chinese tech giants by surprise, prompting them to rush and catch up.

The competition among countries in the field of artificial intelligence goes beyond chatbots. The winner of the A.I. arms race stands to gain a significant share of the global economy, potentially worth trillions of dollars, as well as a military advantage in the ongoing competition between Beijing and Washington. A.I. has become a proxy for the battle for dominance between China and the U.S., with the leading country gaining wealth, power, and influence.

China initially appeared to have an early lead in A.I. development, making it a national priority and investing heavily in the sector. The country surpassed the U.S. in terms of the number of A.I. research papers published and had access to a massive population and vast amounts of personal data for training new A.I. models. However, the debut of ChatGPT disrupted the A.I. landscape, prompting Chinese tech companies to scramble and fill the gap.

Baidu’s Ernie Bot, introduced in March, is the Chinese counterpart to ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. It can answer questions, summarize documents, and generate images and charts. Baidu hopes that A.I. will help it regain lost ground against competitors Tencent and Alibaba, both of which have their own A.I. products. However, the heavy-handed internet regulation by the Beijing government poses a challenge to broader A.I. plans and raises concerns about the reliability and controllability of A.I.

The tech war between the U.S. and China is also hindering A.I. development. Both countries are striving to support their domestic companies while stifling innovation in the other country. The U.S. currently has an advantage due to its advanced semiconductors, critical components for training A.I. models. The Biden administration aims to preserve and expand this lead. As a result, Chinese companies are now attempting to develop their own chips to overcome restrictions on access to U.S. technology.

The fear of China’s A.I. development has alarmed many U.S. entrepreneurs and officials. They argue against U.S. regulation of A.I., fearing it would impede domestic innovation and allow China to catch up. There are concerns that this could lead to a more authoritarian, China-dominated model of A.I. development. Consequently, the race to catch up with A.I. breakthroughs intensifies as China strives to match and surpass its international competitors.