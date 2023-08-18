Artificial Intelligence and Creativity: A Paradigm Shift

When desktop computers first became accessible and affordable in the 1980s, I saw it as a paradigm shift in enhancing human thinking and productivity. Although some people worry about the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential threats, I personally believe that machines are not inherently dishonest or evil. It is people who are flawed, not machines.

Initially, I used computers for word processing and basic photo editing, which transformed the way I composed and edited text and images. This transformation can be compared to the impact of AI on writing and creating “photographs.” I even experimented with ChatGPT, an AI language model, to cover an art fair I didn’t attend, and it surprisingly came up with some humorous and sarcastic jokes. This made me realize that maybe I’m not as remarkable as I thought.

There is a debate among artists about whether AI can be considered a legitimate artistic tool. Some argue that using AI to create realistic artwork is not the same as hand-drawn versions. Personally, I don’t appreciate lifelike facsimiles in art, regardless of how they are made. I believe that language drafting parameters for computers to compute can be as valuable as the components of traditional artworks. It’s the art of words.

AI outputs are often unpredictable, but this unpredictability aligns with the long-standing artistic tradition of embracing chance. Educating people about emergent technologies and how artists control these tools has led to more acceptance of AI in the arts.

AI has come a long way from its early stages, where its artistic capabilities were questionable. But with each passing year, AI becomes more sophisticated. It can mimic the styles of famous artists and help create original art in collaboration with human artists. The art world initially doubts AI’s potential, but once they see its profitability, they embrace its ability to challenge human creativity.

The future of AI and creativity is uncertain. Will unaided AI surpass human creativity? Will it turn us into mere spectators? Or will it all come crashing down? Only time will tell. What is certain is that the relationship between AI and creativity is a fascinating one, characterized by a strange dance of collaboration and a constant search for what comes next.