AI Chatbots Revolutionize Scientific Search with Conversational Interfaces

Conversational AI-powered chatbots, like Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Bing, are now making their way into the field of scientific search. Elsevier, a Dutch publishing giant, recently released a ChatGPT-powered AI interface called Scopus AI for select users of its Scopus database. Additionally, British firm Digital Science is conducting a closed trial of an AI large language model (LLM) assistant for its Dimensions database, while US firm Clarivate is also developing LLMs for its Web of Science database.

While startups like Elicit, Scite, and Consensus have already introduced LLMs that utilize free science databases for scientific search, companies with proprietary scientific abstract and reference databases are now following suit. Elsevier’s Scopus AI, for example, acts as a light, playful tool that provides researchers with quick summaries of unfamiliar research topics. The chatbot uses a version of the LLM GPT-3.5 to generate a fluent summary paragraph along with cited references and additional questions for exploration.

One concern with LLMs for search, particularly in scientific search, is their potential unreliability. LLMs produce text without understanding it, resulting in output that may contain factual errors, biases, or even fabricated references. To address this, Scopus AI is limited to generating answers based on five to ten research abstracts that are retrieved by a conventional search engine in response to a user’s query.

Elsevier has taken precautions to minimize mistakes and plagiarism. The AI is set to search for articles published since 2018 and appropriately cite the returned abstracts. Elsevier has also reduced the unpredictability of the AI’s responses. However, the company emphasizes responsible use of the summaries and transparency in disclosing the use of LLMs in research papers and peer reviews.

Digital Science is also introducing an AI assistant for its Dimensions database. Similar to Scopus AI, a search engine retrieves relevant articles, and an Open AI GPT model generates a summary paragraph based on the top-ranked abstracts. Digital Science expects to release its tool more widely by the end of the year.

While the integration of LLMs in scientific search is still evolving, researchers are looking forward to tools that use LLMs on the full text of papers, not just abstracts. Companies like Elicit already allow users to utilize LLMs for detailed questions about a paper’s full text. Clarivate also plans to incorporate LLM-powered search into its Web of Science database, although no timeline has been provided for its release.