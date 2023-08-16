A recent study from the University of East Anglia reveals that OpenAI’s ChatGPT exhibits a bias towards liberal political parties. The researchers conducted a survey on political beliefs, prompting ChatGPT to respond based on beliefs typically held by liberal supporters in the US, UK, and Brazil. They then asked ChatGPT to answer the same questions without any prompting and compared the responses. The findings demonstrate a “significant and systematic political bias toward the Democrats in the US, Lula in Brazil, and the Labour Party in the UK.”

This study adds to the growing body of research showing that chatbots, including ChatGPT, are still influenced by biases found in the data they are trained on. Despite efforts to control biases, assumptions, beliefs, and stereotypes from the open internet data used to train these bots seep into their responses.

As chatbots like ChatGPT and Google’s Bard become more prevalent, they are incorporated into people’s daily lives, assisting with tasks such as summarizing documents, answering questions, and aiding in writing. However, these chatbots can unintentionally erode public trust or influence election results due to their biases.

OpenAI claims that they instruct human trainers not to favor any particular political group and that biases in ChatGPT are considered “bugs, not features.” Nevertheless, the study reveals that biases persist.

It’s crucial to acknowledge that the internet and social media algorithms have significant effects on political outcomes and polarization. Additionally, the new wave of generative chatbots, based on large language models like ChatGPT, have the potential to exacerbate biases as they are trained on vast amounts of internet data that reflect human biases.

The debate around politics, social media, and technology has already centered around chatbots. Right-wing activists have accused ChatGPT of having a liberal bias, while conservative activists have attempted to remove guardrails against racist or sexist speech from the technology.

Experts warn that as chatbots become more widespread, they may perpetuate polarization in society. The models they are based on, such as Google’s BERT or Facebook’s LLaMA, can exhibit different degrees of bias depending on data sources and training methods. Ensuring the responsible development and implementation of chatbot technology is crucial to mitigate biases and their potential impact on public discourse.