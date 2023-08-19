Role of AI Chatbots in Enhancing Dungeons & Dragons Gameplay

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Maryland have discovered a unique application for AI chatbots in the realm of fantasy role-playing games, specifically Dungeons & Dragons (D&D). In their preprint paper titled “CALYPSO: LLMs as Dungeon Masters’ Assistants,” the team explains how they utilized OpenAI’s large language models (LLMs) to enhance the gameplay experience which heavily relies on human interaction.

D&D, which originated in 1974, is a tabletop role-playing game where players assume the roles of medieval heroes and embark on imaginary adventures directed by a Dungeon Master (DM) or Game Master (GM). The researchers aimed to investigate how LLMs could support human DMs in various aspects of the game, such as setting the scene, determining outcomes of actions, enforcing rules, and ensuring an enjoyable experience.

To achieve this, the researchers developed CALYPSO, a set of three LLM-powered interfaces designed for playing D&D online through the popular chat service Discord. CALYPSO stands for Collaborative Assistant for Lore and Yielding Plot Synthesis Objectives. It provides synchronous creative assistance within established game worlds, enhancing the DM’s storytelling abilities while preserving their creative agency.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted a shift from in-person, tabletop gaming to online platforms, with many players utilizing Discord and Andrew Zhu’s Discord bot, Avrae. Zhu and his colleagues focused on Discord play-by-post (PBP) gaming due to its text-based nature, which negated the need for transcribing speech into text for the LLM. Moreover, the online setup allowed for private viewing of LLM-generated output and eliminated the need for manual typing or dictation.

CALYPSO offers three interfaces: one for generating encounter descriptions, another for brainstorming and refining encounters, and a third for open-domain chat where players can directly interact with a fantasy creature character. The researchers found that the LLM models, particularly GPT-3, possessed extensive knowledge about D&D without requiring specific training.

During testing with 71 players and DMs, CALYPSO proved to be a useful assistant. However, there were areas that needed improvement, such as avoiding redundant paraphrasing and minimizing “hallucination” or fabrications by the LLMs. The researchers also noted that certain model training safeguards hindered CALYPSO’s ability to discuss sensitive topics related to race and gameplay.

While the study primarily focused on online gaming, the researchers acknowledged the potential challenges in applying the technology to in-person gameplay. CALYPSO represents an innovative paradigm of AI-augmented tools that can enhance creativity in tabletop gaming and potentially other game formats.