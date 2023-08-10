Timeline of Recent Updates to ChatGPT

August 10, 2023

OpenAI announced that the ‘custom instructions’ feature of ChatGPT will now be available to all users, including those on the free tier. This feature allows users to specify preferences and requirements for the AI chatbot to consider when providing responses.

August 1, 2023

Apple removed multiple generative AI apps from its China App Store in compliance with new regulations requiring AI apps to obtain an administrative license. OpenAI’s ChatGPT was one of the apps affected.

July 25, 2023

OpenAI released ChatGPT for Android, making it available in the US, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil. The Android app offers similar features to the web-based and iOS versions, allowing users to sync conversations and preferences across devices.

July 21, 2023

Pre-orders for ChatGPT on Android became available, signaling the imminent release of the app for Android users. The Android version is expected to offer a comparable experience to the iOS version.

July 20, 2023

OpenAI introduced customized instructions for ChatGPT users, enabling them to specify additional information that they want the AI chatbot to consider in its responses. This allows for more personalized interactions.

July 13, 2023

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) initiated an investigation into OpenAI, focusing on whether ChatGPT made false, misleading, or harmful statements about individuals. The FTC investigation was reportedly prompted by a formal complaint or lawsuit.

July 6, 2023

OpenAI made GPT-4 available to existing developers with a history of successful payments. Access to new developers was planned to be opened by the end of July. OpenAI also announced plans to allow developers to fine-tune GPT-4 and GPT-3.5 Turbo with their own data in the future.

June 28, 2023

ChatGPT Plus subscribers gained access to a new browsing feature that allows the AI chatbot to search Bing for answers to questions. This feature was made available on both the iOS and Android ChatGPT apps.

June 15, 2023

Mercedes announced that it would be integrating ChatGPT into its infotainment system, allowing car owners to access the AI chatbot’s conversation skills. A beta program for this integration was made available to U.S. Mercedes owners.

June 8, 2023

The ChatGPT app was made available on iPad with native support for the device. The updated app also added support for using ChatGPT with Siri and Shortcuts, as well as drag and drop functionality.

May 30, 2023

A Texas federal judge ordered that any AI-generated content used in court must be declared and checked by a human. Attorneys appearing in the judge’s court were required to attest that no portion of their filing was drafted by generative AI, or if it was, that it was reviewed by a human.