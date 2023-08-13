OpenAI’s ChatGPT Faces Concerns of Bankruptcy Due to Declining User Base

OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which became the fastest-growing app ever upon its November 2022 launch, is now facing concerns about its financial future. A recent report by Analytics India Magazine suggests that the company may go bankrupt by the end of 2024.

The report highlights a decline in ChatGPT’s user base during June and July compared to May. According to SimilarWeb data, there was a 9.6% decrease in ChatGPT traffic in July and a 9.7% decline in June. The number of users dropped from 1.7 billion in June to 1.5 billion in July, witnessing a 12% decrease. This decline is partially attributed to API cannibalization, as companies restricted their employees from using ChatGPT for work purposes but allowed integration of the large language model (LLM) into other workflows.

Running ChatGPT costs OpenAI approximately $700,000 per day, and while recent investors like Microsoft cover these expenses, sustaining such costs without profits could be detrimental. OpenAI experienced losses of $540 million in 2023, which doubled since the development of the chatbot began. The company projected $200 million in revenue for 2023 and an ambitious $1 billion in 2024, but mounting losses cast doubt on achieving these targets.

Persistent Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) shortages have also hindered model development, adding to the challenges faced by OpenAI. Despite these difficulties, OpenAI has shown dedication to advancing in this domain by applying for a trademark on ‘GPT-5’ and continuing model training efforts.

Amidst these developments, Apple’s potential entry into the AI-powered chatbot arena and Elon Musk’s claims about his AI company xAI being superior have added to OpenAI’s challenges. Elon Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI, has criticized the company for its affiliation with Microsoft and its approach to AI development.

OpenAI, originally a nonprofit organization, has evolved into a “capped-profit” entity after raising $10 billion from Microsoft to fund its growth. However, the company has no immediate plans to go public, as it has concerns about aligning superintelligence-related decisions with investor expectations.

In summary, OpenAI’s ChatGPT is currently facing concerns about bankruptcy due to a decline in its user base, financial losses, and mounting expenses. The company’s future hinges on securing additional funds promptly and overcoming the challenges posed by competitors and technological limitations.