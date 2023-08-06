White House Organizes Hacker Competition to Test AI Models

The White House is hosting a competition at Def Con 31, the world’s largest annual hacker convention, to test the vulnerabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) models. Big tech companies, including Google and Microsoft, have agreed to open up their powerful systems to hackers for the first time. The competition aims to identify flaws in AI systems and create independent evaluations. Over two-and-a-half days, approximately 3,000 individual hackers will try to find flaws in eight large language AI models. The contestants will not know which company’s model they are working with, keeping the process unbiased. The hackers will earn points for successfully challenging the models, competing for a prize of a graphics processing unit. The event will raise awareness about potential flaws in AI models and highlight the need for regulations to address current problems. It is hoped that by identifying vulnerabilities, AI companies can take steps to fix issues and prevent the spread of misinformation. The results of the competition will be published next February.

