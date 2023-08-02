Solving the Problem of Falsehoods in AI Chatbots

Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots like ChatGPT have a tendency to spout falsehoods, posing a problem for businesses, organizations, and students relying on them for document composition and work. AI experts acknowledge that hallucinations or inaccuracies are inherent in language models and pose a challenge to their proposed use cases.

Developers such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and other major players are actively working to improve the truthfulness of AI systems. However, it remains uncertain how long this process will take and whether the models will ever be reliable enough to offer, for example, accurate medical advice.

The reliability of generative AI technology holds significant weight as it is projected to contribute trillions of dollars to the global economy. Chatbots are just one aspect of this growing field, which also includes image, video, music, and code generation. Language is an essential component in almost all of these tools.

For example, Google is introducing an AI product for news writing where accuracy is crucial. The Associated Press has partnered with OpenAI to explore potential uses of the technology, such as improving their AI systems using AP’s text archive. In India, computer scientist Ganesh Bagler has been trying to develop AI systems to invent innovative recipes for South Asian cuisines, with the risk of a single “hallucinated” ingredient turning a meal inedible.

During his visit to India, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, expressed optimism about addressing the hallucination problem in chatbots but didn’t provide a definitive timeline. However, experts like University of Washington linguist Emily Bender believe that improvements in the technology will fall short of resolving the inherent issues.

Language models excel at mimicking various writing styles but primarily operate by making things up, selecting the most plausible next word in a sentence. As a result, there will always be failure modes, especially in cases where errors are more difficult for readers to notice.

According to Shane Orlick, president of Jasper AI, hallucinations in language models are sometimes considered an advantage by marketing firms seeking unique ideas for pitches. Jasper AI works with partners like OpenAI and Anthropic to provide customizable AI language models to suit different needs.

While the problem of falsehoods may not be easily fixed, Orlick believes that companies such as Google, with a high standard for factual content, will invest resources to improve the situation. Techno-optimists, including Bill Gates, are hopeful that AI models can eventually be taught to differentiate between fact and fiction.