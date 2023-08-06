Solving the Problem of Hallucinations in AI Chatbots

Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots like ChatGPT are known to sometimes produce false information, a phenomenon referred to as hallucination, confabulation, or fabrication. This poses a challenge for businesses, organizations, and students relying on generative AI systems for document composition and other tasks. Even high-stakes fields like psychotherapy and legal research are exploring the use of these chatbots.

According to Daniela Amodei, co-founder of Anthropic, a company that develops chatbots, all AI models are prone to some level of hallucination. This is because these models are essentially designed to predict the next word, and there will always be inaccuracies in this process. Anthropic, along with OpenAI and other developers of large language models, are actively working to make these systems more reliable and truthful.

However, experts like Emily Bender, a linguistics professor at the University of Washington, believe that the mismatch between the technology and its proposed use cases makes it an inherent problem that cannot be fully fixed. The reliability of generative AI technology is crucial, considering its projected contribution of trillions of dollars to the global economy. Notably, Google is already proposing an AI product for news-writing, where accuracy is paramount. The Associated Press is also exploring the use of AI technology through its partnership with OpenAI.

The issue of hallucination extends beyond text generation. For example, Ganesh Bagler, a computer scientist, has been working on getting AI systems to invent recipes for South Asian cuisine. Even a single hallucinated ingredient can impact the taste and edibility of a dish. These problems have raised questions about the future of such technologies.

While Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, expressed optimism about addressing the hallucination problem, Bender and other experts believe that improvements won’t be sufficient. Language models, including the latest chatbots, are designed to mimic writing patterns and generate text by selecting plausible next words. They are not capable of understanding context and are only successful when the generated text coincidentally aligns with correct information.

Despite these challenges, there are businesses that view hallucinations as a positive attribute. Marketing firms, for instance, find that chatbots like Jasper AI can generate unique ideas and angles for pitches. Jasper AI collaborates with companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Meta to offer customized AI language models to their customers, considering factors like accuracy and data security.

Efforts are ongoing to address the issue of hallucinations in AI chatbots, but the inherent limitations of the technology must be considered. It remains to be seen how AI systems will evolve and whether they can strike a balance between creativity and accuracy in text generation.