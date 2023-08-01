CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Solving the Problem of Falsehoods in AI Chatbots

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 1, 2023
Artificial intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT have been known to generate falsehoods, posing a challenge for businesses, organizations, and students relying on these systems for document composition and productivity. From psychotherapy to legal briefs, tasks with high-stakes consequences are being entrusted to AI chatbots.

The issue of hallucination or confabulation is prevalent in current models. Developers, including OpenAI and Anthropic, acknowledge this problem and are working on making these AI systems more truthful. However, it remains uncertain how long it will take and whether they will ever achieve a level of accuracy needed for tasks like offering medical advice.

According to linguistics professor Emily Bender, the mismatch between the technology and its proposed use cases makes the problem inherently difficult to solve. The reliability of generative AI technology carries significant weight, as it is projected to contribute trillions of dollars to the global economy. Google, for instance, is exploring the use of AI technology to generate news articles accurately, and partnerships between companies like OpenAI and The Associated Press are underway to improve AI systems with access to extensive text archives.

One example of the potential consequences of hallucinations is in food recipe generation. Ganesh Bagler, a computer scientist, emphasizes the importance of accurate AI systems in inventing recipes. A single hallucinated ingredient can make or break a dish, turning it from delicious to inedible.

Although OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expresses optimism about improving the hallucination problem, certain experts, including Emily Bender, argue that these improvements alone will not suffice. Language models, such as ChatGPT, are designed to make things up and select the most plausible next word in a text string, rather than generate entirely new passages with perfect accuracy.

While some marketing firms find hallucinations beneficial for generating unique ideas, accuracy remains a concern. Companies like Jasper AI, in partnership with major AI developers, offer tailored AI language models to address specific needs, such as accuracy or data security. However, fixing hallucination is a complex task that requires substantial efforts and resources from companies like Google.

In conclusion, addressing the issue of falsehoods in AI chatbots is an ongoing challenge. Developers are working towards more truthful AI systems, but the inherent limitations of the technology pose obstacles to achieving perfect accuracy.

