Leading AI companies, including OpenAI, Google, and Stability AI, have spoken out against a report that claimed chatbots are providing harmful information to vulnerable users with eating disorders. The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) released a study titled “AI and Eating Disorders”, which accused AI chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google Bard of promoting eating disorders and unrealistic body images. The report also claimed that these chatbots are not doing enough to protect users. In response, the AI companies defended their technology and emphasized their commitment to responsible use.

Stability AI’s Head of Policy, Ben Brooks, stated that they prohibit the misuse of AI for harmful content generation and continue to invest in features to prevent such misuse. The company filters out unsafe prompts and images from its training data to curb the production of harmful content. OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, assured that they have measures in place to discourage self-harm advice and to encourage users to seek professional guidance. They acknowledged the challenge of detecting intent and expressed their willingness to collaborate with health experts. Google also stated that their experimental chatbot, Bard, aims to provide helpful and safe responses but encourages users to verify information with medical professionals.

The CCDH’s report coincided with efforts by AI developers to address concerns surrounding the technology. Developers, including OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google, committed to developing safe, secure, and transparent AI technology. They pledged to share best practices, invest in cybersecurity, and report the capabilities, limitations, and risks of their AI systems. The CCDH’s report highlighted the ability to bypass chatbot safeguards through specific prompts referred to as “jailbreak” prompts.

While the AI companies responded to the report, the CCDH does not expect direct communication with the developers. The report authors noted that they typically do not contact the companies they study, and vice versa.

Overall, the AI companies reaffirmed their commitment to user safety and recognized the importance of ongoing collaboration with experts to mitigate potential risks associated with their chatbot technology.