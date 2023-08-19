Chat with Jesus: New App Allows Users to Connect with Biblical Figures

A new app called Chat with Jesus was recently launched, providing users with the opportunity to have conversations with biblical characters from both the Old and New Testaments. The app aims to offer comfort, guidance, and inspiration through these chats.

Chat with Jesus features a variety of biblical figures that users can interact with. This includes Jesus and the Virgin Mary, the apostles, prophets like Moses and Jonah, Hebrew kings such as David and Solomon, Adam and Eve, and the Patriarchs. The app is not limited to one-way communication, as users can actively engage in chats with these characters.

The developer of the app, Stéphane Peter, explained that the goal was to go beyond providing daily Bible verses and instead create an opportunity for users to have conversations with Jesus and other biblical figures. Personal questions are allowed, but the app prioritizes user privacy by only temporarily storing information necessary to generate responses.

The app’s design incorporates a combination of normal speech and Bible text in the characters’ responses. Peter emphasized the importance of finding the right balance in order to make the conversations feel more authentic.

In addition to the “good guys,” users can also chat with Satan through the app. Although this feature is turned off by default, it can be activated by the user. The inclusion of Satan is meant to provide a comprehensive understanding of biblical narratives based on Christian teachings.

Despite the portrayal of these characters, Peter ensured that they are designed to be inclusive and tolerant, aiming to avoid offending users. The app emphasizes the importance of love and respect for all people, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Overall, Chat with Jesus offers a unique and interactive way for users to connect with biblical figures, providing a source of comfort, guidance, and inspiration.